BYD expands massive Latin American EV factory in Brazil

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Chinese auto manufacturer BYD is rapidly scaling up its manufacturing footprint in South America through its massive Camacari production base complex in Bahia State, Brazil.

Situated about 50 kilometers from the state capital of Salvador, the strategic site represents BYD's largest industrial park outside of Asia and serves as its very first new energy passenger vehicle factory in Latin America, News.Az reports, citing Global Times.

Since beginning operations last year, the complex has become a vital hub for regional electric and hybrid vehicle assembly.

The facility is currently undergoing a massive buildout, with the first phase of expansion scheduled for completion by the end of this year. Once fully finalized, the factory's annual production capacity is projected to reach 300,000 vehicles, significantly accelerating the adoption of new energy vehicles across Latin America.

News.Az