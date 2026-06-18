Amazon rolls out Alexa+ in Brazil

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Amazon has launched Alexa+ in Brazil, making the upgraded voice assistant available in the country for the first time.

The service is powered by generative AI and brings a new “smarter, more conversational, deeply personalised” experience to Amazon’s Echo smart speaker line-up, News.Az reports, citing Seenit.

First launched in the US, the service is undergoing an international expansion which saw it go live in the UK in March, with further recent launches in Italy, and Spain, Germany, and Austria.

It’s also set to launch in more than 10 additional countries throughout 2027.

Alexa+ is free for Prime members, while non-members face a monthly subscription after an initial free ‘early access’ period.

Highlighting the localisation of the service, Amazon says “Alexa+ knows what ‘saudade’ means, understands what you’re saying when you tell it you’re ‘de boa’, and knows that ‘táosso’ means things are tough”.

Services which can be used with Alexa+ will include Uber, Gol Linhas Aéreas, Porto Seguro, ClickBus, and FeverUp. Additionally Brazilian customers can also stay informed with the latest news from sources such as Folha de São Paulo, G1, Estadão, and CBN.

News.Az