BYD Seal 2026: specs, range and price in Spain

The Chinese automaker is positioning the new model as an evolution of its existing electric sedan rather than a full redesign, focusing on usability, efficiency, and competitive pricing for the European market, News.Az reports, citing SpeedMe.

One of the most noticeable updates is increased storage capacity. The rear trunk now offers 485 liters of space, while the front trunk has been expanded to 72 liters, improving everyday practicality.

Design changes are relatively subtle but modernized. The rear now features the BYD badge instead of a slogan, new paint options have been added, and the wheel designs have been updated. Inside, some decorative trim elements have been simplified, and the rotating infotainment screen has been replaced with a fixed horizontal display.

The 2026 Seal also receives upgraded onboard technology, including a Bluetooth digital key system and enhanced driver assistance features such as fatigue monitoring.

Despite the updates, the model lineup remains familiar, offering rear-wheel-drive variants as well as a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version.

The entry-level version produces 228 horsepower and offers a WLTP range of up to 460 km. A mid-tier model increases output to 313 hp and extends range to around 570 km.

At the top of the range, the all-wheel-drive version delivers 530 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a driving range of up to 520 km.

BYD continues to expand aggressively in Europe, where value, range, and equipment levels are key buying factors. With incremental improvements and strong pricing, the 2026 Seal is designed to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive electric sedan segment.