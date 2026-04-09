China's BYD pushes EV innovation with new flagship SUV

The model is expected to feature the second-generation Blade Battery with flash charging technology, offering a pure electric driving range that could exceed 1,000 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The vehicle was first introduced during BYD’s Ocean Day event last December and had initially been scheduled for release in the first quarter of this year.

The Sealion 08 will adopt BYD’s Ocean Aesthetics design language, including the distinctive lighting signature seen across Ocean Network models. It will also feature a roof-mounted lidar system.

The SUV measures over 5,000 mm in length, with a wheelbase exceeding 3,000 mm, and is expected to include hidden door handles and a three-row seating layout.

The model will be available in both DM-i plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants. The electric version will utilize the second-generation Blade Battery along with flash charging technology, enabling ultra-fast charging—around 5 minutes for a usable charge, approximately 9 minutes for a full charge, and an additional 3 minutes required under cold weather conditions.

The all-wheel-drive version is projected to deliver more than 480 kW (644 hp) of maximum power, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds.