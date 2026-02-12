ByteDance’s new AI video model goes viral in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

ByteDance’s new artificial intelligence video model is gaining massive attention online, as China looks for its next major breakthrough in the global AI race following the success of DeepSeek.

The company officially launched its new model, Seedance 2.0, on February 12. The system quickly went viral on Chinese social media, where users praised its ability to create complex, cinematic-style videos using just a few prompts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Seedance 2.0 is designed for professional use in film production, e-commerce, and advertising. According to ByteDance, the model can process text, images, audio, and video at the same time, potentially lowering the cost of content creation.

The launch comes as investors and tech companies search for the next “DeepSeek moment” after the Chinese startup’s R1 and V3 models made a global impact in early 2025. Chinese media has compared the rise of Seedance 2.0 to DeepSeek’s rapid growth and global influence.

The model’s popularity surged further after tech billionaire Elon Musk commented on a post praising the technology, writing, “It’s happening fast.”

On Weibo, users have shared AI-generated videos demonstrating the model’s advanced capabilities. One widely viewed example showed fictional characters in a historical Chinese palace setting speaking and singing in Mandarin, highlighting the system’s ability to create detailed and complex scenes.

Hashtags related to Seedance 2.0 have generated tens of millions of views, reflecting growing global competition in next-generation AI focused on video and visual content creation.

News.Az