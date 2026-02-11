Elon Musk holds xAI meeting after staff departures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk hosted an all-hands meeting with xAI employees on Tuesday night.

XAI brought staffers together for an all-hands on Tuesday night, shortly after the company lost its second cofounder in less than 48 hours, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Musk did not directly address the departures of company cofounders Tony Wu and Jimmy Ba, but thanked those who had left for their contributions to the company.

Musk said that the company would continue to carry on despite the recent exits, and said that the staff who had left were not necessary for the future of xAI.

The xAI CEO also discussed a restructuring, though it's unclear what it could look like. Wu and Ba both left the company shortly after their responsibilities were changed, Business Insider previously reported.

The all-hands meeting also addressed Musk's plans for data centers in space. Musk has said SpaceX's recent acquisition of xAI will allow the company to more quickly deploy cosmic data centers, and previously discussed having Tesla's Optimus robot man the facilities.

Over the last few days, several other staffers posted that they had left the company.

XAI had previously scheduled an all-hands meeting for last week, after it was announced that SpaceX had acquired xAI. That meeting was canceled at the last minute, people with knowledge of the event said.

