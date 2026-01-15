CAF bans Eto’o over alleged AFCON quarterfinal misconduct

+ ↺ − 16 px

African football’s governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has fined Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President Samuel Eto’o $20,000 and imposed a four-match ban over alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s defeat to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

FECAFOOT confirmed the sanction in a statement released Wednesday night, stressing that the ruling "lacks any explicit justification", News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The federation also pointed out that the disciplinary process was expedited and did not meet the standards of a fair trial.

"FECAFOOT acknowledges the decision of its president to exercise, within the prescribed time limits and procedures, the appeals processes provided for by the applicable regulations," the federation said, reiterating its full support for Eto'o and affirming its commitment to the principles of justice and fair sporting discipline.

News.Az