CAF bans Senegal coach Thiaw after chaotic AFCON final

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has been handed a five-match ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and fined $100,000 following chaotic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Morocco, CAF announced on Thursday.

In a statement, CAF said Thiaw was found guilty of “unsporting conduct” and “bringing the game into disrepute” during the final in Rabat on January 18. Senegal went on to win the match 1-0 after extra time, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Television footage showed Thiaw gesturing toward his players after Morocco were awarded a penalty in added time at the end of normal play. His actions were widely interpreted as instructing the Senegal team to leave the field, and most of the players briefly walked off toward the dressing room.

Senegal forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, both of whom play in the English Premier League, were each banned for two matches for “unsporting behaviour towards the referee.”

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) was fined a total of $615,000 for multiple offences during the final, including the unsporting conduct of players and technical staff in violation of CAF’s disciplinary code and principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity.

On the Moroccan side, forward Ismael Saibari received a three-match ban and a $100,000 fine for unsporting behaviour, while captain and defender Achraf Hakimi was suspended for two matches.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined $200,000 for the inappropriate behaviour of stadium ball boys. A further $100,000 fine was imposed for improper conduct after players and technical staff invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the Congolese referee. An additional $15,000 fine was issued after Moroccan supporters used laser pointers to distract Senegalese players, bringing Morocco’s total fines to $315,000.

The final descended into controversy late in regular time when a goal by Sarr was ruled out for a foul on Hakimi, who had been named Africa’s player of the year for 2025. Moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty after star forward Brahim Diaz was fouled, prompting furious protests from the Senegal bench.

During the stoppage, some Senegal supporters threw objects onto the pitch and others briefly entered the field before police and security forces restored order. Although most of the Senegal team initially walked off, captain Sadio Mane remained on the pitch and later persuaded his teammates to return so the match could continue.

Morocco missed the delayed penalty when Diaz’s weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The match went to extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal to secure Senegal’s second AFCON title.

CAF said the bans imposed on Thiaw and the players apply only to CAF competitions and will not affect preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Senegal have been drawn in Group I alongside France, Norway and the winners of intercontinental play-offs involving Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq. Morocco will compete in Group C with Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

Thiaw will be barred from the technical area for five of Senegal’s six 2027 AFCON qualifying matches scheduled for September, October and November, while the sanctioned players will miss the first two qualifiers.

