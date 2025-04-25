California surpasses Japan to become world’s fourth largest economy

California's economy has overtaken that of the country of Japan, making the US state the fourth largest global economic force.

Governor Gavin Newsom touted new data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showing California's growth, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The data shows California's gross domestic product (GDP) hit $4.10 trillion (£3.08 trillion) in 2024, surpassing Japan, which was marked at $4.01 trillion. The state now only trails Germany, China and the US as a whole.

"California isn't just keeping pace with the world - we're setting the pace," Newsom said.

The new figures come as Newsom has spoken out against President Donald Trump's tariffs and voiced concern about the future of the state's economy.

California has the largest share of manufacturing and agricultural production in the US. It is also home to leading technological innovation, the centre of the world's entertainment industry and the country's two largest seaports.