Cambodia hikes fuel prices again as Middle East tensions persist

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Retail fuel prices in Cambodia rose again on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East has persisted, the Ministry of Commerce said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In an announcement, the ministry said a liter of regular gasoline is priced at 5,400 riels (1.34 U.S. dollars) from this Tuesday until the next notice, up 4.85 percent from 5,150 riels (1.28 dollars) a week ago.

Diesel costs 5,450 riels (1.36 dollars) per liter, up 4.8 percent from 5,200 riels (1.3 dollars), it added.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, the prices of regular gasoline and diesel in Cambodia increased by 40 percent and 41.5 percent, respectively, according to the ministry.

Eng Kok Thay, a secretary of state of Cambodia’s Council of Ministers, said the ongoing Middle East tensions have directly threatened the energy security of Asia-Pacific nations, which depend heavily on Gulf oil flows.

He said Cambodia in particular has paid nearly 100 million dollars due to price hikes and the government measures to lower them for consumers.

The Southeast Asian country entirely relies on imported petroleum and diesel, as its seabed oil reserves have not been exploited yet.

News.Az