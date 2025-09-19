Canada bans Kneecap from entry as rappers consider legal action

Kneecap have subsequently threatened Canada's parliamentary secretary for combatting crime, Vince Gasparro, with legal action.

Mr Gasparro said in a video on X that members of the group had been deemed ineligible to enter the country because of actions and statements that violate Canadian law.

He also accused the group of amplifying political violence and publicly displaying support for terrorist organisations, including Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and Hamas in Gaza.

terrorist organisations and displaying hate symbols that directly target the Jewish community are not protected forms of expression and will not be tolerated by our government."

Commenting on the X post, Kneecap said: "Your comments about us are wholly untrue and deeply malicious. We will not accept it.

"No member of Kneecap has been convicted of ANY crime in ANY country EVER."

The band added: "We have today instructed our lawyers to initiate action against you. We will be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusations to silence our opposition to genocide being committed by Israel.

"When we beat you in court, which we will, we will donate every cent to assist some of the thousands of child amputees in Gaza."

Canada's immigration ministry did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

This is the latest in a series of controversial incidents involving the Belfast-based band.

During the Glastonbury Festival in June, Kneecap's frontman Liam Og O Hannaidh, known by his stage name Mo Chara, accused Israel of committing war crimes. Israel has denied the accusation.

Kneecap have previously said its members do not support Hamas or Hezbollah.

They added that they condemn "all attacks on civilians, always".

In May, Mr Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence in Britain after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a London gig in November 2024.

He denied the allegation, saying it was thrown on stage during the performance.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring will rule on whether he has the jurisdiction to try the case later this month.

Kneecap were scheduled to play four Canadian concerts in October, two in Toronto and two in Vancouver, according to its website.