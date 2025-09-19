Europe, Canada, and Saudi Arabia challenge Trump on Palestinian statehood

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the official co-host of Monday’s meeting, is not expected to show up in person despite a push by Macron to do so. And many of the participating countries are wary of sparking significant pushback from President Donald Trump.

The United Kingdom is expected to announce its recognition Sunday before a formal declaration Monday, according to two people familiar with the plan.

And yet, the U.K. is keeping its attendance at Monday’s summit low key. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not currently expected to attend the U.N. General Assembly himself. Instead, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and new Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will take part.

The conference falls the week before the U.K. Labour Party gathers for its annual conference, a moment of political soul-searching when all eyes will be on the beleaguered Starmer.

“If we have recognition, that’s something to take [to the conference],” said one senior U.K. government adviser, who predicted the issue could still present a “shit storm” for the prime minister at the hands of his own party in the absence of any ceasefire.

On Trump’s visit to the U.K. this week, discussions about Gaza focused on humanitarian aid and skirted around recognition, according to British officials.

At a joint press conference Thursday, Trump and Starmer placed different emphases on their response to the conflict. Starmer stressed that “we are working together to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East, get the aid in, free the hostages,” while Trump spoke only about the need to free remaining hostages. The U.S. president added that the question of recognition represented “one of our few disagreements.”

Germany’s foreign minister will attend the summit, but the country won’t recognize a Palestinian state, owing to its more complicated position given its history with Israel after World War II. German officials also fear the fallout of a confrontation with Trump.

“The U.S. remains an indispensable partner for Europe when it comes, for example, to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s war of aggression and, in the long term, to securing security guarantees,” said Peter Beyer, member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag and rapporteur for transatlantic affairs.