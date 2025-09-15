Canada, Bulgaria reach round of 16 at men's volleyball worlds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Both Canada and Bulgaria notched up second consecutive victories to reach the knockout stage at the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

With 40 kills in attack against 33, Canada outplayed Japan with a stunning 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-22) shutout for its second victory in Group G.

Opposite Sharone Vernon-Evans led Canada with a game-high 14 points, including the blocking point that closed the game. Outside hitter and captain Nicholas Hoag added 13 points.

"We are over the moon, for sure. Qualifying to the playoffs is a huge step. That was our goal and we knew, coming into this match, we had a real opportunity to do that, so I am glad. The fight in the guys - you could just feel it from the start once we got here that we were on it and we just never let up," Vernon-Evans said.

In the other match of the group, Türkiye took its second victory by beating Libya 3-1 to also reach the round of 16.

In a thrilling five-setter, Bulgaria edged past world number six Slovenia 3-2 (25-19, 25-14, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13) in Group E action to reach the round of 16.

Aleksandar Nikolov top-scored with 26 points for Bulgaria, with opposite Asparuh Asparuhov and middle blocker Iliya Petkov adding 17 and 11 apiece.

Earlier in the day, Germany swept past Chile 3-0, keeping alive its hopes of advancing from the group.

In Group B, world number one Poland was never really threatened in beating Qatar 3-0, and the Netherlands defeated Romania by the same scoreline. Both Poland and the Netherlands reached the knockout stage with two wins.

Elsewhere in Group D, the United States eased past Portugal 3-0 for its second consecutive victory, while Cuba defeated Colombia 3-0 for its first win of the tournament.

News.Az