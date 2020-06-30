Canada extends COVID-19 international border closures, mandatory quarantine order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada is extending a global travel ban and mandatory quarantine measures that require most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, the Canadian government said on Tuesday.

The mandatory quarantine order is now in effect until at least Aug. 31, while the travel ban for most other foreign travelers is extended to at least July 31, according to federal documents. The measures, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, were set to expire on June 30.

Canada shut its borders to non-essential foreign travelers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or Americans in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus and it is unclear when they will be reopened.

As of June 29, Canada had 103,918 cases of COVID-19 of which 67,178 cases had recovered, and had reported 8,566 deaths.

