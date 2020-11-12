Yandex metrika counter

Canada imposes embargo against Turkey for supporting Azerbaijan

"Recently, due to our support for brotherly Azerbaijan, Canada has imposed an embargo on the cameras, which we use for our UAVs," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"And we continued our journey using ASELSAN cameras. We have started projects to produce better cameras," Erdogan said.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

