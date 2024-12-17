Canada is a US state, Trudeau is governor: Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The great state of Canada is stunned by the resignation or firing of its Finance Minister by Governor Justin Trudeau," he stressed.According to Trump, Freeland's behavior was "absolutely toxic," which did not contribute to the conclusion of any deals.Earlier, Freeland announced her resignation from the government, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to transfer her to another position in the cabinet, depriving her of the finance minister portfolio.Trudeau and the ruling Liberal Party of Canada's ratings have been declining since the beginning of 2023 amid continuing price and cost of living increases.In early December, Trump threatened Trudeau during a meeting that the country could become the "51st state" of the United States due to the growing problem of illegal immigration at the border.

