Canada pledges trade retaliation funds to support workers, businesses

The estimated 8 billion Canadian dollars a year, about $5.7 billion, that those levies are expected to generate will also bankroll help for companies and workers now under economic threat from the United States, News.Az reports citing The New York Times.

With no obvious or immediate end in sight to Mr. Trump’s tariffs push, Canada is now turning its attention on how to lessen the impact of the job losses, plant closings and bankruptcies that the levies are likely to cause. Other countries, including Spain and South Korea, have also announced various measures to try to cushion the blow from tariffs.

In Canada, the fallout from the tariffs on autos, the country’s largest export to the United States aside from energy, came quickly.