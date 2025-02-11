Canada promises ‘firm response’ to Trump’s new tariffs

Canada will give a "firm and clear" response to the latest trade barriers planned by US President Donald Trump, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The new tariffs were "entirely unjustified", Trudeau said, as Canada found itself in a second trade standoff with Washington in a matter of weeks. Canada was "the US's closest ally", he added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump says he will levy a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium products entering the US from 12 March. Canada is the top exporter of both metals to the US.

Since returning to office last month, Trump has announced a wide range of these tariffs to try to protect US jobs and industries. Economists say they are likely to raise prices for ordinary Americans.

A range of metal-exporting countries are scrambling to make a deal in response to the tariff on steel and aluminium vowed by Trump.

The US imports six million tonnes of Canadian steel products and more than three million tonnes of aluminium products per year - more than from any other country.

Canadian metal exports were making North America as a whole "more competitive and secure", Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne argued on Monday.