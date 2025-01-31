Canada promises strong response if Trump imposes tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed on Friday to deliver a "forceful" response after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods starting February 1, News.az reports citing foreign media .

"Now we don't know precisely what that could look like, but I do know two things. First, the President (Trump) does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada. We're ready with a response, a purposeful, forceful, forceful, but reasonable, immediate response. It's not what we want, but if he moves forward, we will also act," said Trudeau during a news conference in Toronto.

Saying that Canada is ready "for any possible scenario that comes forward," he called on all business owners around the world that Canada is "a key partner."

Trudeau warned that "tariffs against Canada would have disastrous consequences for the United States, putting American jobs at risk, raising prices on Americans and undermining our collective security."

Emphasizing that Canadian borders are "safe and secure," Trudeau said: "We're committed to keeping it that way by addressing current challenges and strengthening our capacity."

"Right now we're showing the new American administration that they have a strong partner in Canada when it comes to upholding border security," he said, reaffirming that Canada will not "relent until tariffs are removed."

"And of course, everything is on the table," he added.

He further called for a united Canada, and urged all citizens to protect the country and prepare for what might come from Trump administration tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty, and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are in Washington, DC, making a last-minute diplomatic effort to persuade Republican lawmakers and Trump’s team to stop the president from imposing tariffs on Canadian imports.

News.Az