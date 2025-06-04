Canada quietly probes possible war crimes in Israel-Hamas war: report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada's federal law enforcement agency, has confirmed the launch of a war crimes investigation related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. However, the RCMP is disclosing few details about the scope or objectives of the probe, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The probe, which began quietly in early 2024, has not been publicly promoted - an approach that contrasts sharply with Canada's investigative response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The probe is part of the RCMP's "structural investigations," which fall under Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program, and are supported by the Justice Department, Canada Border Services Agency, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, according to The Star.

"The program is intended to deny safe haven to war criminals and seek accountability for alleged atrocities," the Justice Department told The Star.

Despite confirming the investigation to The Star, the RCMP has refused to disclose the reasons for launching the probe or what specific incidents it is examining. In a written response, the RCMP stated it considers allegations from "all parties involved with impartiality," and said no further information would be provided at this time in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

