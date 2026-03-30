Strong earthquake strikes Banda Sea at 125 km depth

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A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the Banda Sea on March 30, 2026, at 04:00 UTC.

The seismic event occurred at a depth of approximately 125.7 km, classifying it as a deep-focus earthquake, which typically reduces the likelihood of strong surface shaking compared to shallow quakes of similar magnitude, News.Az reports, citing Geoscience Australia.

The earthquake was detected across regional monitoring systems and confirmed shortly after occurrence.

Deep earthquakes in the Banda Sea region are relatively common due to complex tectonic interactions in the area, where multiple plates converge and subduct beneath one another.

News.Az