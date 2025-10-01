Canada revises travel advisory for US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian government has revised its travel advisory for the United States as of September 29.

The update highlights changes to entry and exit requirements, along with reminders about local laws that could impact LGBTQ+ travellers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The advisory said Canadians can usually stay for six months without a visa in the U.S. You must declare your intended length of stay upon entry.

"If you do need a visa, U.S. authorities may review already-issued visas and visas can be terminated for various reasons, such as violations of admission terms or a reassessment of eligibility, including because of past criminal convictions," the Canadian advisory said.

While Canadians typically don’t need a visa for stays shorter than six months, Canadians and other foreign nationals visiting the U.S. for periods longer than 30 days must register with the U.S. government, and failure to do so can result in penalties, fines and misdemeanour prosecution.

Information on these registrations is available through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website. You can also check if you have been automatically registered on entry by looking up your I-94 admission form on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website.

News.Az