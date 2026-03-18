Brazil enforces new social media limits for minors

The law, approved last year following a scandal involving the alleged sexual exploitation of minors on Instagram, came into effect this week, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

It places stricter controls on how children and teenagers use digital platforms in the country of 212 million people.

Under the new rules, adolescents up to the age of 16 must link their social media accounts to those of a legal guardian. Platforms are also required to implement reliable age verification systems to prevent users under 18 from accessing inappropriate material, including violent or pornographic content.

Officials say the law eliminates self-declaration as a valid method of age verification. Iage Miola, Director of Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), stated that the previous system was ineffective.

A transition period has now begun, during which authorities will define the technical requirements for compliance. Miola noted that discussions have already taken place with technology companies, with current proposals favoring identity document uploads combined with biometric photo verification.

The legislation also obliges platforms to remove content suspected of depicting sexual exploitation or abuse and to report such cases to Brazilian authorities.

Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to 50 million reais (around $9 million), account suspensions, or even a complete ban in cases of repeated violations.

In addition, the law prohibits advertising targeted at children and adolescents and bans “loot boxes” in video games, where users pay for randomized rewards.

Experts say Brazil’s approach goes beyond regulating social media alone. According to Renata Tomaz, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, the law is designed to cover the broader internet ecosystem rather than focusing solely on specific platforms.