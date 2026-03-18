Alibaba bets big on AI agents to reshape shopping

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Alibaba is accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy by focusing on AI agents that connect the company’s sprawling ecosystem of businesses.

The company recently announced it would separate its AI operations from its cloud computing division, forming the new Alibaba Token Hub Business Group, led by Chief Executive Eddie Wu. The shift highlights Alibaba’s move beyond traditional chatbots toward AI assistants capable of handling more complex tasks and consuming far more data tokens, a key metric for AI efficiency, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Alibaba’s AI chatbot, Qwen, is now helping users make purchases directly through a chat interface, while the newly launched Wukong platform targets enterprise automation, coordinating multiple AI agents to handle tasks like document editing, meeting transcription, and spreadsheet updates.

The company’s integrated ecosystem, which spans e-commerce, food delivery, travel, entertainment, and financial services, gives it a unique advantage. Analysts say this setup allows Alibaba to execute the entire consumer journey, from chatbot interaction to logistics fulfillment, within a single platform, something rivals like Tencent and ByteDance cannot match.

Alibaba faces challenges, including turnover in its AI leadership, but the company continues to invest heavily in AI monetization as it navigates weak consumer confidence and a slowing economy. Analysts expect its upcoming quarterly results to show modest revenue growth but a decline in net income, amid continued experimentation with AI-driven shopping incentives and promotions.

News.Az