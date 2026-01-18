Canada's Prime Minister called for NATO to ensure Arctic security

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day trip. Photo: The Canadian Press

+ ↺ − 16 px

Against the backdrop of the escalating situation around Greenland, I call on allies to ensure security in the Arctic through NATO mechanisms.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wrote about this on his X account, News.Az reports.

"The security of the Arctic—NATO's northern and western flanks—is of paramount importance to our Alliance. Canada firmly believes that the best way to ensure Arctic security is by working together within NATO," he wrote.

According to Carney, the Canadian government is concerned about the escalation of the situation and will strengthen military and critical infrastructure in the Arctic region.

"Canada supports the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity in all cases, including with respect to Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. As we have consistently stated, Greenland's future must be determined solely by Greenland and Denmark," the head of the Canadian government added.

News.Az