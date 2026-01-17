France debates NATO exit amid doubts over US alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time, a proposal to withdraw France from NATO has been officially placed on the agenda of the French National Assembly, according to Clémence Guetté, Vice President of the Assembly and member of the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI).

Guetté said the initiative is motivated by growing concerns that the United States is pursuing policies that undermine international law and European sovereignty. She cited actions such as the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threats to other sovereign states, sanctions on European officials, and pressure on NATO members to increase defense spending that benefits the U.S. arms industry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Remaining in a U.S.-led military alliance, Guetté argued, exposes France to strategic dependence and could drag the country into conflicts against its interests. She claims that leaving NATO would restore France’s military and diplomatic independence while allowing it to play a stronger role in international peace-building through platforms such as the Francophonie, UN, and OSCE.

The proposal comes as France’s center-left and LFI coalition holds the largest share in the National Assembly, while the right-wing National Rally has also criticized NATO in the past, making a phased withdrawal politically plausible.

President Emmanuel Macron has previously warned that the U.S. is increasingly turning away from some allies and has called for the EU to pursue greater strategic autonomy amid global geopolitical shifts.

