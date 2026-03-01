Canada thanks Azerbaijan for evacuation of its nationals from Iran

The ministers expressed deep concern over the military escalation in the region and the rising security risks, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

They stressed the need to prevent any further deterioration of the situation, intensify diplomatic efforts, and uphold the norms and principles of international law.

Minister Anita Anand expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for facilitating the transit of Canadian citizens through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the military escalation in Iran in June of last year. She appreciated the prompt and humanitarian support provided at that time.

In light of the current security environment, the two sides exchanged views on potential prospects for using the Azerbaijani border to evacuate Canadian citizens from Iran should the need arise.

