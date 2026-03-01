Azerbaijan evacuates citizens and foreigners via Iran border

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 50 Azerbaijani nationals and dozens of foreign citizens have been evacuated from Iran via the Azerbaijan–Iran border, as evacuation efforts continue following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

According to local reports, a total of 90 people crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint between 08:00 on 28 February and 14:00 on Saturday. The group included 53 Azerbaijani citizens, one Italian national, five citizens of Tajikistan, three from Qatar, four from Jordan, 18 Saudi nationals and six citizens of the United Arab Emirates, News.Az reports.

Earlier updates stated that between 08:00 on 28 February and 12:00 on Saturday, nearly 60 Azerbaijani citizens had been evacuated through the same crossing point, along with one Italian national, five Tajik citizens and 18 members of Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission.

In a separate development at 13:10 local time, three Bangladeshi citizens, three Qatari nationals and one Pakistani citizen were also evacuated to Azerbaijan via the border.

Evacuations through the Astara crossing are continuing as foreign nationals leave Iran amid the escalating security situation.

