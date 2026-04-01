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Tariff-rate
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The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Tuesday opened a public comment process on the "U.S.-China Board of Trade" agreed by the two countries' leaders last month that could lead to both sides cutting tariffs on some non-strategic goods.03 Jun 2026-04:42
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India could revisit tariff concessions offered to Britain on products such as Scotch whisky if London fails to address New Delhi's concerns over its steel safeguard measures, an Indian official said on Monday ahead of fresh bilateral trade talks.01 Jun 2026-17:19
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Tesla’s long-running attempt to establish a manufacturing footprint in India has officially come to an end.20 May 2026-12:40
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China and the United States have agreed to expand agricultural trade through tariff reductions and tackle non-tariff barriers and market access issues, China's commerce ministry said on Saturday after this week's summit in Beijing, opens new tab.16 May 2026-20:12
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Amazon is facing a major new class-action lawsuit from consumers demanding refunds for inflated product prices caused by a series of sweeping tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled were illegal.16 May 2026-09:40
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for discussions likely centered on trade, security, and critical minerals, as Lula aims to reset their strained relationship.07 May 2026-23:33
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Audi Aktiengesellschaft is moving forward with plans to launch its flagship Q9 SUV in the United States this summer, despite growing concerns over potential tariff increases on European car imports.05 May 2026-11:57
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China has announced that it will extend zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, in a move aimed at deepening trade ties and supporting industrial development across the continent.01 May 2026-11:24
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Parcel delivery giants FedEx (FDX.N), opens new tab and UPS (UPS.N), opens new tab said on Tuesday they would return any tariff refunds to customers as the U.S. government begins to return the illegally collected levies.28 Apr 2026-20:41
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Tesla shares traded in a tight range on Monday as investors weighed a modest earnings boost from a $250 million tariff refund against broader concerns over supply chain risks and weak medium-term momentum.27 Apr 2026-10:38
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