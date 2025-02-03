Canadian dollar hits lowest level since 2003

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian dollar plunged to its lowest level since March 2003 on Monday, following the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian imports by the United States on Saturday.

The exchange rate for the US dollar/Canadian dollar is at 1.4682 Canadian dollars as of 1300GMT and the Canadian dollar index stands at 68.84, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The EUR/CAD exchange rate stands at 1.5042 Canadian dollars and the GBP/CAD exchange rate is at 1.8102 Canadian dollars.

The US president also imposed new tariffs on imports from Mexico and China, 25% and 10% respectively.

News.Az