Canadian firm: Abducted workers found dead in Mexico
Photo credit: hrreporter.com
A Canadian mining company has stated that some of its workers, who were abducted from a project site in Mexico last month, have been found dead.
Ten employees of the Vancouver-based Vizsla Silver Corp have been missing since 23 January, when they were taken from a mining site near Concordia, Mexico, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Vizsla Silver Corp said it had been informed by family members of some of the kidnapped workers that their relatives were found deceased.
The mining firm says it is "awaiting confirmation from the Mexican authorities and will provide further updates as appropriate."
By Ulviyya Salmanli