Canadian MPs fall for Armenia’s propaganda - Hikmat Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"That is completely immoral and against the values of the Canadian government and Canadian society."

Making illegal visits to Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Canadian MPs fall for Armenian propaganda. This is stated in an article in the leading Canadian edition The Globe and Mail, in which the author quotes the spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

The author of the article, Robert Fife, in his article points out that two representatives of the Canadian parliament - Tony Clement and Rachael Harder are included in the list of undesirable persons in Azerbaijan for an illegal visit to the territories occupied by the Armenian armed forces, where bloody confrontation has intensified over the past 16 months.

Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also noted in his interview to the author that Armenia ignores the UN Security Council resolutions calling for the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The article quotes Hikmat Hajiyev as saying that one million Azerbaijanis have been subject to ethnic cleansing and by similar visits Canadian MPs give their support to this ethnic cleansing. "That is completely immoral and against the values of the Canadian government and Canadian society. It is completely unacceptable,” Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The article also speaks about Armenia's occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent areas.

Member of the Canadian Parliament, Tony Clement, who was obliged to comment on his illegal visit, said he was taking part in a documentary that is being produced by One Free World.

"I am not here endorsing anyone. I want both sides to have a negotiated settlement of the situation but I am here on a fact-finding and humanitarian mission along with Rachael Harder," Mr. Clement said.

However, Clement admitted that the visit was organized by the Canadian Bureau of the Armenian National Committee. The Armenian National Committee of America is a racist and criminal organization of the Armenian lobby.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada, whose words are also included in the article, noted that the Government of Canada urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Nagorno-Karabakh and Canada supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict.

News.Az

News.Az