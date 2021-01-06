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Cannes Film Festival
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Selena Gomez is continuing to shatter any remaining remnants of her Disney Channel image, booking her most provocative and mature role to date.20 May 2026-12:51
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Alexandra Matthaiou has arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with her new short film Free Eliza (Notes on an Anatomical Imperfection), selected for the Directors’ Fortnight programme.15 May 2026-10:55
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The Cannes Film Festival is preparing to open with a lineup of highly anticipated international films, bringing filmmakers, actors and studios to the French Riviera for one of cinema’s biggest annual events.10 May 2026-14:59
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The Cannes Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, vowing to push through a major power outage to present its awards during a star-studded closing ceremony.24 May 2025-16:13
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