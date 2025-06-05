Cape Verde open to regular labor immigration: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cape Verde is open to regular labor immigration through organized bilateral cooperation that takes into account its needs in specific sectors, Cape Verde's Minister for Investment Promotion and Business Development Eurico Monteiro said Wednesday in Praia, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"We are studying this possibility and are already in contact on the matter. We are open to agreements for regular and controlled labor immigration," Monteiro said on the sidelines of a forum on the labor market.

"Not only are we considering this option, but we have already received indications from institutions interested in working in this area," he added.

The goal of such openness, the minister explained, is to make the "organized" integration of immigrants more flexible, particularly those coming from countries with strong ties to Cape Verde, such as Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, and Sao Tome and Principe.

According to Monteiro, many employers report that Cape Verde is facing a "shortage of labor in several key sectors," notably construction and agriculture.

News.Az