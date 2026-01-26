Car burns in fire at Baku repair workshop - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at an auto repair workshop in Baku’s Khatai district on January 26, resulting in the burning of a parked vehicle but no reported injuries.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, a call was received on the “112” hotline reporting a blaze at an automobile repair facility on M. Rustamov Street. Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service were immediately dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Upon arrival, emergency crews determined that the fire had started in a repair complex consisting of 12 interconnected service boxes, with a high risk of the flames spreading to nearby structures. Thanks to the swift response of firefighters, the blaze was brought under control in a short time, preventing it from spreading to adjacent workshops, including a neighboring furniture workshop.

As a result of the incident, a 5-square-meter security booth and the combustible parts of a VAZ-2107 passenger car undergoing repair were destroyed by fire. Other vehicles parked in the area, as well as the main repair and furniture workshops, were successfully protected.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

News.Az