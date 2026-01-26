Five missing after factory fire in central Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people are missing following a fire at a food factory near the town of Trikala in central Greece.

A fire brigade official confirmed that the blaze broke out on January 26 at the factory, where 13 people were present at the time. Eight workers managed to escape the building, while five others remain unaccounted for, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Firefighters and rescue teams were deployed to the scene and are continuing search and emergency response operations. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire or the condition of the missing individuals.

News.Az