Car crashes into security gate outside White House - VIDEO

A car crashed into a security barricade outside the White House on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

A man was arrested late Tuesday after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities confirmed.

The U.S. Secret Service said the incident occurred at 10:37 p.m. at one of the White House entrances, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Officers from the agency’s uniformed division immediately took the driver into custody.

🚨An unknown driver rammed the gates of the #WhiteHouse while Donald #Trump was there.



a robot was used to search the area for explosives

Investigators searched the vehicle and confirmed it posed no danger, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Officials have not yet released further details about the crash, including the driver’s identity or possible motive.

