Car crashes into security gate outside White House - VIDEO

  • World
Car crashes into security gate outside White House - VIDEO
A car crashed into a security barricade outside the White House on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo: Getty Images

A man was arrested late Tuesday after driving his car into a security barrier outside the White House, authorities confirmed. 

The U.S. Secret Service said the incident occurred at 10:37 p.m. at one of the White House entrances, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Officers from the agency’s uniformed division immediately took the driver into custody.

Investigators searched the vehicle and confirmed it posed no danger, the Secret Service said in a statement.

Officials have not yet released further details about the crash, including the driver’s identity or possible motive.


