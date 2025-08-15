Yandex metrika counter

Cardano holders pivot as experts back Remittix (RTX) at $0.09 to eclipse ADA’s path to +$5 prices

Cardano (ADA) is building momentum toward a potential $5 target, driven by a $71 million liquidity push and renewed on-chain interest. Yet a growing wave of Cardano holders and analysts are eyeing Remittix (RTX) at about $0.09 instead, praising its real-world utility, funding success, and beta wallet rollout. 

Could RTX outshine ADA’s long-term ascent or serve as a smarter, high-upside pivot for those chasing bigger gains?

Cardano still targets $5 amid upgrade-driven optimism

Cardano’s price target has been lifted to $5 after a $71 million injection buoyed sentiment, with ADA volume surging nearly 80% on renewed optimism for scaled infrastructure and long-term utility. Analysts note Cardano’s cup-and-handle breakout pattern, with a mid-cycle move toward $4 possible if resistance around $0.93 gives way. 

Developer Charles Hoskinson reasserted ADA’s role as Bitcoin’s DeFi layer, reinforcing confidence among long-term holders. Still, sluggish dApp growth and network execution gaps have sparked calls for tangible utility as a key adoption driver.

Remittix gains favor among ADA holders for real utility

Cardano holders are gradually shifting toward Remittix, attracted by its tangible PayFi infrastructure and fast adoption. Remittix recently raised over $18.7 million and sold more than 588 million RTX at $0.0922, setting the stage for growth tied to actual usage rather than hype. 

Its cross-chain wallet beta, launching Q3 2025, supports multi-token bank payouts across 30+ countries—giving real-world application a head start over ADA’s long-form roadmap.

Here’s why whales are loading up on this token now:

  • Solves a real-world $19 trillion payments challenge
  • Enables crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK for security and transparency
  • Wallet beta rolling out this quarter (Q3 2025)
  • 40% token bonus is still active for early supporters

The token combines rapid adoption, functional infrastructure with global payout rails, and aggressive promotion through a $250,000 giveaway, underscoring risk-managed novelty compared to pure speculation.

ADA’s foundation vs. RTX’s momentum—Why not both?

Cardano may yet climb toward $5, backed by infrastructure upgrades and institutional traction. But Remittix offers an intriguing parallel—real-world utility, market-ready rails, and aggressive positioning for multi-year gains. 

For ADA holders looking to hedge or amplify, blending long-term ADA exposure with a measured RTX allocation may capture both community trust and high-growth potential before mainstream adoption arrives.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

