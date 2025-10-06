Cardano price prediction: ADA holders in for tough times ahead as price set to drop under $0.50 before January

The latest Cardano Price Prediction is flashing red signals for ADA investors as analysts warn of a deeper pullback before year-end. While Cardano’s long-term fundamentals remain solid, short-term sentiment is weakening, with on-chain data showing declining inflows and reduced developer activity.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) continues to surge, crossing $26.7M in its presale and gaining recognition as one of the most credible new PayFi projects of 2025.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Renewed Pressure

ADA trades around $0.78 at the time of writing, down nearly 30% from its mid-year highs. Analysts expect the Cardano Price Prediction to weaken further if supported at $0.6. breaks, potentially sending prices toward $0.5 before January.

Despite Hydra scaling and ongoing development progress, investor interest has cooled. The broader market rotation into trending PayFi and staking tokens has pulled liquidity away from ADA, which is struggling to sustain momentum.

Cardano remains a strong long-term blockchain known for its security and academic rigour. However, traders are looking for faster returns and stronger catalysts, and ADA’s slow growth narrative has pushed many to explore newer tokens. If market sentiment doesn’t recover, a drop below $0.50 appears likely heading into 2026.

Remittix: Investors Shift Toward PayFi Growth Story

While ADA grapples with resistance, Remittix (RTX) is becoming one of the year’s most-watched projects. Built on Ethereum, it’s designed to connect crypto wallets to global bank accounts with real-time FX conversion. This focus on real-world utility has fueled massive investor interest, pushing its presale funding past $26.7M.

The 15% USDT referral program has added momentum, rewarding promoters daily and driving viral adoption across social media. Analysts now place RTX among the best crypto presale 2025 projects, with several calling it a top next 100x crypto candidate.

Why Remittix (RTX) is dominating headlines:

Presale funding surpasses $26.7M, confirming strong market demand

15% USDT referral program, rewarding users instantly in stablecoin

Built for PayFi, enabling global transfers from crypto to bank accounts

Trending as a low-cap crypto gem with long-term potential

Cardano Price Prediction Weakens, While Remittix Surges Past $26.7M With Beta Wallet Live

Unlike many presales that rely on hype, Remittix is already in motion. The project’s wallet beta testing is now live, allowing early users to trial the PayFi app before launch. This hands-on access builds trust and separates RTX from speculative tokens that are still in the concept phase.

The Cardano Price Prediction points to further downside before recovery, with $0.50 as a key level to watch. As ADA cools, attention is shifting toward projects like Remittix, delivering funding milestones, real-world testing, and credible audits. For investors eyeing 2025 growth stories, RTX stands out amid a slowing altcoin market.

News.Az