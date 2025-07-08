Cardano price prediction: Top 3 Cryptos under $1 to buy as ADA Falls 82% from its oeak

Cardano price prediction: Top 3 Cryptos under $1 to buy as ADA Falls 82% from its oeak

ADA, which reached an all-time high of $3.10 during the 2021 bull run, now trades at under $0.60. That represents an 82% drop from its peak. While long-term believers point to Cardano’s strong tech and Layer-1 architecture, its slow ecosystem rollout and declining user momentum are forcing many investors to look elsewhere for faster, higher upside.

If you’re looking for cryptos under $1 with serious breakout potential, here are three top picks that could easily outpace ADA in the coming bull cycle.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Meme Chain That Could Dethrone Meme Tokens

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) isn’t just another frog-themed meme coin trying to replicate $PEPE’s viral explosion. It positions itself as the direct spiritual successor to Pepe Coin. It's a next-generation ecosystem that honors meme culture while solving the problems that made earlier meme coins short-lived. And while PEPE had the memes, LILPEPE is building the meme infrastructure.

At the heart of the project is a custom-built Ethereum Layer‑2 network optimized for meme token trading and launches. It offers near-zero gas fees, sniper-bot protection, and zero taxes on all trades. This makes it perfect for both creators and traders of viral tokens.

But the real magic lies in the “Pepe’s Pump Pad,” a built-in launchpad where new meme tokens can be safely deployed with automatic liquidity locks and rug-prevention features. Every new token launched here brings added attention and volume to the LILPEPE ecosystem, further driving demand for the native token.

Here’s why Investors Are Piling in:

Presale traction : Over $3.5 million has been raised so far, with Stage 4 pricing at $0.0013 and a confirmed listing price of $0.003. This is more than 2x from current levels.

: Over $3.5 million has been raised so far, with Stage 4 pricing at $0.0013 and a confirmed listing price of $0.003. This is more than 2x from current levels. Smart tokenomics : No insider allocations. Instead, there are heavy staking incentives and long-term ecosystem rewards.

: No insider allocations. Instead, there are heavy staking incentives and long-term ecosystem rewards. Community focus : A $777,000 giveaway and viral meme campaigns are drawing in both Web3 natives and crypto newcomers.

: A $777,000 giveaway and viral meme campaigns are drawing in both Web3 natives and crypto newcomers. Price outlook: Analysts believe LILPEPE could hit $0.13–$0.20 by 2025 if it delivers on Layer‑2 traction and Pump Pad adoption. That's a 10,000%+ return from current levels.

Analysts believe LILPEPE could hit $0.13–$0.20 by 2025 if it delivers on Layer‑2 traction and Pump Pad adoption. That's a 10,000%+ return from current levels. Veteran Support : Rumors suggest that Little Pepe's development team is strongly backed by the minds behind the success of many past meme coins.

: Rumors suggest that Little Pepe's development team is strongly backed by the minds behind the success of many past meme coins. Confirmed CEX Listings: The team has confirmed that two top central exchange listings are already lined up.

In many ways, Little Pepe is what Dogecoin and PEPE would have been if they’d launched with modern crypto architecture. With its combination of memes and mechanics, LILPEPE looks set to lead the next meme coin wave and maybe even break into the top 20 cryptos.

VeChain (VET): The Underdog Enterprise Blockchain With Real-World Use

VeChain (VET) has quietly been one of the most practical, real-world blockchain projects in the space. Unlike many Layer-1 networks focused purely on DeFi or NFTs, VeChain targets enterprise supply chain logistics, carbon tracking, and sustainability reporting. This is a niche that’s beginning to shine as governments and corporations embrace blockchain for real-world utility.

Currently, VET trades near $0.0213, following a dip from $0.027 in late May that triggered bearish technicals and invalidated a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. Despite this, long-term models indicate a recovery and potential upside.

Analysts paint a picture, estimating a 365% rally through 2025 if VeChain regains momentum through its “Renaissance” network upgrade. Its RSI and moving averages are in a “BUY” zone, indicating technical support is gathering. Catalysts include stronger enterprise uptake, particularly in food, pharma, and automotive tracking sectors.

VET/USD 1D Price Chart|Source: TradingView

For investors seeking undervalued alternatives to ADA, VeChain offers a deep-value utility thesis. With strong fundamentals, confirmed demand from supply-chain integration, and favorable technicals, VET is well-positioned for a 50–200% rebound before ADA finishes its recovery phase.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): The Meme King With Unmatched Liquidity

PEPE is showing all the signs of a late‑cycle meme rally. Trading around $0.00001, it surged 53%, climbing from roughly $0.0000076 to a peak near $0.00001625 before retracing to $0.0000137. This is a strong display of volatility and recovery. Technicals remain bullish: PEPE recently formed a bull‑flag breakout with a neutral RSI. This suggests follow-through toward $0.000015–$0.000016 in Q3. On‑chain data aligns, showing increased whale accumulation.

PEPE/USD 1D Price Chart|Source:TradingView

Today, PEPE remains one of the most liquid meme coins on the market. With $100M+ daily trading volume and deep listings across all major exchanges, it’s a meme trader’s paradise. Community support is also on its side, providing it with a firm footing in the market. For traders seeking high‑beta plays in the wake of ADA’s collapse, PEPE offers a compelling risk‑reward profile. With technical setups and meme momentum, it could deliver returns of 100% or more in a sustained bull market phase.

Final Thoughts

Cardano remains a great long-term pick. However, investor attention is shifting toward projects with higher upside potential. Little Pepe leads that list with unmatched meme tech and a community-first model. VeChain brings long-term enterprise fundamentals, and PEPE delivers unmatched liquidity and virality.

If ADA stalls again, these three could be the breakout winners of the 2025 bull cycle.

