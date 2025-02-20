Cargo ship begins sinking in Sea of Azov with 3,000 tons of corn aboard - VIDEO

A cargo ship, the Pavel Grabovsky, began sinking in the Sea of Azov while en route from Russia’s Rostov to the Turkish city of Samsun.

The vessel, which is carrying 3,000 tons of corn, sustained a hole near the port of Azov, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The vessel is flying the flag of Panama and belongs to VI-ZA SUN LTD.

Two icebreakers, Captain Demidov and Captain Chudinov, moved to the site. At the same time, the crew did not send a distress signal, but only asked for permission to enter the port of Azov. This will be possible only after the water level rises.

News.Az