Yandex metrika counter

Cargo ship collides into Istanbul coast

  • Region
  • Share
Cargo ship collides into Istanbul coast

The Bosporus was closed for navigation due to an incident with the Liberian-flagged Songa Iridium cargo ship.

The cargo ship heading from Odessa to Istanbul collided with the shore, according to the NTV Channel. 

"Songra Iridium, with 19 crew and a guiding pilot captain, sent out a signal of mechanical failure at 12:00 (4 am ET) and hit the shore near the Rumelihisar district at 12:13 (4:13 am ET)," CNN cited the statement as saying.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      