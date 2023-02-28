Cargo traffic along North-South corridor up by 50% - Azerbaijani minister

Cargo traffic along the North-South corridor increased by 50 percent in 2022, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said as he addressed a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that the parties are discussing further steps to boost the potential that this corridor has.

"Azerbaijan cooperates with 80 Russian regions, and this cooperation is developing dynamically," he said.

Bayramov stressed that the number of people visiting Azerbaijan from Russia and vice versa is increasing.

"The number of flights between Azerbaijan and Russia has reached 135 per week," he added.

News.Az