Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Monday that Canada will boost its defense spending to meet NATO's 2% target this year, "half a decade ahead of schedule."

Speaking at a press conference, Carney announced that Canada will "further accelerate our investments in years to come, consistent with meeting these new security imperatives," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In addition, the prime minister noted that the Canadian government will prioritize "made-in-Canada manufacturing and supply chains." He further stressed that the country "should no longer send three-quarters of our defense capital spending to America," insisting that the US is "starting to monetize" its global hegemony.

Carney went on to say that his government will invest in new aircraft, submarines, ships, artillery, and armored vehicles, as well as new radar drones and sensors "to monitor the seafloor and the Arctic."

