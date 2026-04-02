US embassy warns of possible militia attacks in Baghdad

US embassy warns of possible militia attacks in Baghdad

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The U.S. Embassy Baghdad has issued a security alert warning that Iranian-aligned terrorist militias may conduct attacks in central Baghdad within the next 24–48 hours.

The embassy stated that these groups have previously carried out attacks against U.S. citizens and American-associated targets throughout Iraq, including in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, News.Az reports.

"Potential targets may include U.S. citizens, businesses, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and other sites linked to the United States, as well as Iraqi institutions and civilian locations. Terrorist militias have also targeted Americans for kidnapping," the embassy stated.

The alert strongly advises U.S. citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

According to the alert, the Iraqi government has not effectively prevented terrorist attacks in or from Iraqi territory.

News.Az