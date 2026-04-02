Iran starts charging ships to transit Strait of Hormuz

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has begun charging transit fees for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with rates starting at $1 per barrel of oil, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Previously, Tehran reportedly charged $2 million per vessel from friendly countries.

Payments are accepted in Chinese yuan or stablecoins, signaling a continued move away from Western-controlled financial systems.

Transit now requires direct coordination with IRGC-linked intermediaries, with ship operators providing full operational transparency. This includes details on the vessel’s owner, flag, cargo manifest, destination, crew, and transponder information, which is verified by IRGC command in Hormozgan to check for ties to the United States or Israel.

Iran uses a tiered ranking system from 1 to 5 to classify countries. Vessels from allied or neutral states receive favorable terms, while ships linked to hostile nations face stricter conditions or may be denied passage. After payment and inspection, vessels are issued a permission code and routing instructions, placing transit through this strategic energy corridor under Iranian control.

News.Az