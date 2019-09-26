Carpet Museum to launch exhibition on 650th anniversary of Imaddaddin Nasimi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host the carpet sketch exhibition dedicated to the 650th anniversary of the great poet-philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi. Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Shirin Malikova and People’s Artist Eldar Mikayilzade will make opening remarks at the exhibition organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum as part of the second Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality.

In total, fifty-one sketches of thirty-five artists were sent to the contest. Among the participants were citizens of Azerbaijan and foreign artists. The Jury of six members determined the winners of the first and second places. The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum announced an open vote and encouraged Facebook users to choose the third-place winner among nominated seven artists.

Three carpets woven on the basis of winners’ sketches by the staff of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum’s Traditional Technologies Department will be solemnly cut off from the loom at the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will also showcase thirty-five carpet sketches and the carpet Nasimi created specifically by People’s Artist Eldar Mikayilzada on the 650th anniversary of the great poet.

News.Az

News.Az