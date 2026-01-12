Carrick in line to take over as Man Utd interim coach

Michael Carrick has emerged as the favorite to be appointed Manchester United’s caretaker head coach, according to sources close to the club.

Club officials are aiming to have a decision in place ahead of players’ return to training on Wednesday. While no final decision has been made, talks with the 44-year-old have reportedly progressed, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Carrick previously served a three-game stint as United’s temporary boss following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal in 2021, winning two matches and drawing one before stepping aside for Ralf Rangnick.

Solskjaer himself held face-to-face discussions with the club on Saturday regarding a potential return.

United parted ways with Ruben Amorim on 5 January after 14 months in charge. Darren Fletcher, a former United and Scotland midfielder, was initially handed temporary responsibility for the first team. Fletcher oversaw a draw against struggling Burnley in the Premier League last Wednesday and an FA Cup third-round defeat to Brighton on Sunday, which appears likely to be his final match in charge.

Carrick, a former England midfielder, played 464 games for United across all competitions between 2006 and 2018 after being signed from Tottenham by Sir Alex Ferguson.

He has been out of work since leaving Championship club Middlesbrough in June, having spent two and a half years at the helm. During his tenure, he guided Boro to the 2022-23 Championship play-offs, where they were eliminated by Coventry in the semi-finals, and narrowly missed the top six in subsequent campaigns.

Wallsend-born Carrick does not have the extensive managerial experience of Solskjaer, with Middlesbrough being his only permanent role. After retiring from a distinguished playing career, he immediately joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at United at the end of the 2017-18 season and remained as a first-team coach throughout Solskjaer’s 168-game tenure.

