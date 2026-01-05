Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United have dismissed head coach Ruben Amorim, the club confirmed in a statement on Monday.

"With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish," the statement said, News.Az reports.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future," it added.

Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

