CAS launches case against Russian curling athlete

The Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) has initiated a procedure involving Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitsky, winner of the bronze medal at mixed doubles curling at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s Pyeongchang, CAS said in a press release.

"Further to a request from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the CAS ADD has initiated a procedure involving the athlete Aleksandr Krushelnitsky," the press release reads.

The court added that no hearing date had been fixed yet and no further information would be provided for the moment, Reuters reported.

